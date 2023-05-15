Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2023 --WeGuard® releases WeSupport module for Apple devices, enabling remote support for deskless workforces.



WeGuard®, a leading device and endpoint management SaaS solution, announced today that it has added the WeSupport module to support Apple devices. With this new release, enterprise IT and support teams can use the WeGuard® web console to connect and remotely support iPhones and iPads, enabling better collaboration and support for deskless workforce.



"We are excited to expand our WeSupport module to support Apple devices and provide a comprehensive endpoint management solution to our customers," said Deepak Rawoola, Product Owner of WeGuard®. "Our customers can now connect and support their entire device fleet, including Windows, Android, and Apple devices, using a single, unified console. This will help them streamline their workflows, increase efficiency and reduce costs."



Marc Lonson, VP of Business Development at WeGuard®, added, "WeSupport has been a game- changer for our customers, enabling them to connect and visually see endpoints with built-in voice communication capabilities. With the addition of support for Apple devices, we are confident that our customers will benefit from the same level of collaboration and remote support across their entire device fleet, including iPhones and iPads."



Unlike other products that require a client to be installed to control the devices, WeGuard® allows admins and support teams to use the web console to connect and control endpoints. This feature eliminates the need to install any software on the devices, reducing the risk of security breaches and saving time.



WeGuard® also announced that support for Macbooks will be released by the end of Q2 2023.



For more information, please visit WeGuard® website or contact our sales team at

sales@weguard.com.



About WeGuard®

WeGuard® is a leading SaaS unified endpoint management solution that helps enterprises manage and secure their devices, data, and applications. WeGuard® provides a suite of add-ons that includes device management capabilities and modules for enterprise mobility, remote support, and endpoint security.