WeHireHeroes.US: "Best Veterans' Job Site" Unveils Resource Center

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --When transitioning American veterans begin their efforts to re-enter the civilian work force, they have an abundance of employment websites to choose from. Recently, however, one destination, WeHireHeroes.US, was recently named "Best Veterans' Job Site on the Internet" - and a big reason is its robust, newly improved, user-friendly Resource Center.



The veterans' employment advocate team at WeHireHeroes.US realized early on that it would take more than just another long list of job openings to get transitioning veterans to put them among their list of "must-have" job sites, and for counselors, recruiters, and coaches to recommend the site to their constituents. As veterans themselves, they quickly identified a need that wasn't being filled by their competition - an easy to use, centralized collection of badly needed veterans' resources.



"There's no shortage of job boards online trying to grab veterans' attention", says Lance T. Walker, Managing Director for WeHireHeroes.US. "The problem is, the vast majority are operating in an isolated manner, separate from the support community - and most aren't even veteran-owned. There is a strong temptation for some in the advertising world to view America's veterans as just another segment to be marketed to.



For us, it's much different. To us, this work is a mission, a covenant between ourselves and our fellow veterans. It's a boots-on-the-ground kind of commitment to assisting our men and women in uniform as they rejoin the civilian mainstream. That means more than just giving them a list of available jobs; it also means connecting them with information and resources they need to prepare themselves to overcome the inevitable obstacles and successfully conquer the challenges they face."



Video clip: http://youtu.be/uxUqbzlEqqU



The Resource Center is divided into seven sections: the Free Job Search Kit, Job News, Press Room, Article Library, Education, Valuable Links, and the Old School Video Game Room.



- Free Job Search Kit for Veterans - Contains a professional job coaching video, job search planning guide, "Top 10 Secrets" resume manual, and much more.



- Job News - Timely information pertaining to the American job market, including latest trends and company announcements.



- Press Room - Includes press releases, news items, and announcements about WeHireHeroes.US activities and events.



- Article Library - Organized into sections: Current Job search, Business, Work from Home, Family Living, Money & Finance, and Technology articles.



- Education - Little known college and certification resouces for veterans and their spouses.



- Valuable Links - Delivers information, emergency assistance, resources, and solutions that directly affect the lives of veterans and their families.



- Old School Game Room - Relax from the stress inherent in a full-on job search. Play Space Invaders, Pac Man, Asteroids, Frogger, Tetris and more - right from within the WeHireHeroes.US Resource Center!



Altogether, this treasure trove of free tools, connections, and info-products comprises a complete virtual support system that veterans and their families can access instantly with no accounts needed, and no passwords to remember.



"After two and a half years, WeHireHeroes.US is a name veterans have grown to know and trust. The Resource Center allows us to reach our audience in a variety of ways", added Mr. Walker. "It's one of the main ways we keep job seekers coming back - and recently, it's helped us land the name 'Best Veterans' Job Site on the Internet. We'll be working hard every day to maintain that title by providing real value to veterans and their spouses."



Download your Free Job Search Kit for Veterans, and access the rest of the Resource Center here: http://wehireheroes.us/National/resources.html.