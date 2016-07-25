Weight Loss Hypnotherapy Expert Launches Online Program to Help People Lose Weight

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --A leading weight loss hypnotherapy expert has today announced the launch of her online weight loss programme that helps men and women to lose weight. Georgia Foster, who is a regular on TV where she offers advice on positive ways to improve people's lives, launched the programme to help those people who struggle with their weight.



The programme (http://www.georgiafoster.com/the-weight-less-mind/) where the fist day is available as a free trial is called the Weight Less Mind programme. It is a seven-day programme that helps those who struggle to lose weight and feels let down by diets that have not worked for them.



Georgia Foster, who helps people to lose weight on a one to one basis using weight using hypnotherapy launched the programme to help those people who did not visit her practice. The programme allows anyone around the world to use it in their own time, instead of having to wait for an appointment or travel a long distance to receive help.



The Weight Less Mind programme takes weight loss hypnotherapy to the next level and deals with issues that weight loss hypnotherapy does not deal with. The programme, which has received positive reviews for the results that it has achieved aims to stop people wasting money on diets that do not work and provide them with a real way to lose weight.



The proramme, which runs over seven days tackles many issues including the below:



Day 1 – Learn the power of your amazing mind and how flexible it really is when it comes to making healthy changes.



Day 2 – Learn the powerful Inner Dialogue Psychology theory that will expand your understanding of why you eat more than you truly want to.



Day 3 – Tap into the real intuitive you who is creative with dealing with life without reaching for food



Day 4 – Shielding. How to keep yourself protected while you are changing your relationship with food, so you can lose weight confidently without feeling observed.



Day 5 – How to handle food blips, difficult situations and why trying not to be perfect with your eating can save the day!



Day 6 – The Mind's Eye technique. Learn what the best sports people in the world know (they use this formula to be the best at their game, and you can apply it to your future food and weight life).



Day 7 – The Domino Effect of this program in other areas of your life. When you intuitively eat, you feel more confident. This day is about how to continue building positive references with healthy habits you don't need to question – just enjoy.



Georgia Foster is offering the weight loss programme at a special discount price by using a code. For those that live in the USA they can purchase the online program for $40 by using the code WLM$40, and those that live in the UK can purchase the weight loss programme for a discounted price by using the code WLM£30



The weight loss hypnotherapy expert wants to see people who are looking to lose weight to achieve positive results. The programme aims to help people avoid all the hype of diets that don't work and offer people a real positive weight loss solution.



To learn more about how to lose weight using the online weight loss programme, please visit http://www.georgiafoster.com/the-weight-less-mind



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster is a hypnotherapy and lifestyle expert who is often asked to appear on TV around the world. She is often heavily featured in the media for the positive results she achieves in helping people to change their life.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Weight Less Mind

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

http://www.georgiafoster.com