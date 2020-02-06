Weight Loss Los Angles (WLLA) Clinic Opening in Downtown Los Angles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --In an effort to take a unique approach to weight loss, Weight Loss Los Angeles Clinic will be opening in Downtown Los Angeles. The clinic will be offering comprehensive care to patients with a customized approach to achieve optimal weight loss and long term lifestyle changes. The gut is the primary source of aiding people process thoughts and emotion- so much so that it is often referred to as 'the second brain'. This is due to the fact that serotonin is produced by the digestive tract.



Experts at Weight Loss Los Angeles help patients reach a safe and healthy weight goal through an extensive consultation that will determine what options will work best with their medical needs. This includes a detailed review of medical history, medical needs, BMI, and an end goal. Whether suffering from severe health issues due to extreme excess weight or looking to lose weight for cosmetic reasons no weight loss concern is too big or small.



Well- respected surgeons and associates will carefully evaluate which procedure will most benefit the patient. The procedures will be mindfully explained by the experts to align patients with their destined weight loss journey. The procedure specialties include Gastrectomy, Needlescopic Gastrectomy, Needlescopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass, Roux-en-y Gastric Bypass, Lab Band Surgery, Lap Band Conversion to Sleeve, Lap-Band Removal, Lap Band Revision to Sleeve, Cholecystectomy, Anti-reflux Disease, Medically Supervised Diets, Bera, Tummy Tuck, and Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch.



One of the bases of the Weight Loss Los Angeles clinic is to not only assist patients with losing weight but follow up with continuous guidance after weight loss surgery to maintain the new healthy weight. WLLA aim is to simply provide people with access to compassionate, dedicated professional specialists.



About WLLA

Weight Loss Los Angeles makes it our mission to make this journey a little easier for our patients, whether that be through a surgical or nonsurgical procedure. Based on the experience of our certified physicians, our strong customer service, helpful employees, and loyal customers, WLLA provides the highest quality of care when it comes to weight loss for patients across Southern California. The clinics are located throughout Southern California cities such as Downtown Los Angeles, Silverlake, Los Angeles, Pasadena, West Los Angeles, and Orange County. You can contact them at (213)358-2323 or visit their website at https://www.weightloss-losangeles.com.