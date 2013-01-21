Weight Rater's Newly Launched Facebook Page Reaches 500 Likes in Less Than 2 Weeks

Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2013 --Weight Rater, an online weight loss product reviews resource, is quickly gaining momentum as a premier destination for trustworthy and honest weight loss product reviews. Day by day, more and more dieters and fitness buffs are relying on Weight Rater’s fair and unbiased product reviews to make intelligent buying decisions. So it’s no surprise that as soon as Weight Rater’s official Facebook page went live, it achieved the 500 “likes” milestone in less than 2 weeks.



Weight Rater’s official Facebook page (Facebook.com/WeightRater) formally launched on January 3, 2013 as a way for the organization to reach out to more dieters and fitness goers and keep them up to date with new product review launches. It’s also a way to keep the organization’s loyal readers in track with their respective weight loss journeys, done through Weight Rater’s daily weight loss motivation updates.



The organization’s Facebook page officially reached the 500 “likes” milestone on January 16, 2013, after only just 13 days after its launch. Weight Rater’s Facebook page gained its first few followers through the mother website’s (WeightRater.com) visitors and grew exponentially through word of mouth and viral engagement.



“This rapid growth in Facebook followers is very much unexpected. We simply wanted to have a Facebook page to help our readers stay on track with their weight loss goals, via motivational messages and product updates. Our readers always liked how straightforward and useful our reviews are so we just brought the same principles to our Facebook page. I guess our visitors felt this and liked what they saw,” said Kurt Lao, Weight Rater’s editor.



Weight Rater’s Facebook Page features product review announcements whenever the mother site publishes a new product review. It also features daily updates for followers which contain motivational weight loss materials to keep dieters and fitness goers on track with their weight loss goals. More features are planned to be added in the future like possibly a weekly healthy recipe and consultation Q&A’s with health and fitness experts.



With the ongoing success of the mother website (officially launched just last October, 2012) and now the organization’s Facebook page, Weight Rater is set to become a prime resource for dependable diet, fitness, and weight loss product reviews for years to come. Dieters and fitness buffs can expect Weight Rater to keep providing trustworthy product reviews and continue finding ways to better serve its followers.



About Weight Rater

Weight Rater is an online weight loss product review resource that provides definitive reviews and buyer’s guides of the best weight loss products available in the market. With more than a decade of combined health and weight loss industry expertise, the Weight Rater team stands as the number one venue for weight loss product reviews, user insights, and weight loss industry interaction. For more information, visit their website at http://www.weightrater.com/.