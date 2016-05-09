Sage Dental Announces New Office Opening in Wekiva Springs, FL

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --South Florida-based dental care company, Sage Dental, has announced the opening of its 42nd state-of-art dental care office.



The new office is scheduled to open on June 27, 2016 and will be located near the Wekiva Springs State Park in Apopka, Florida. The goal of this new office is to further provide the residents of Wekiva Springs/Apopka area with the high quality oral healthcare services that Sage Dental is known for. This office will be the sixth Sage Dental office in Central Florida.



It will be conveniently located in 2444 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka FL 32703, this new Sage Dental office will be equipped with the latest dental technology and a full range of treatment options to meet the individual needs of each patient. Sage Dental of Wekiva Springs will have reasonable and affordable treatment options as well as new patient packages. The new facility will offer general and cosmetic dentistry and will be adding orthodontic treatments later on.



Sage Dental of Wekiva Springs is now scheduling appointments and accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-380-3976 or go to https://www.mysagedental.com/office/wekiva-springs/.



About Sage Dental

Founded in 1997 and having treated over 500,000 patients, Sage Dental is one of the leading providers of dental health services in Florida offering cosmetic, preventive, general, reconstructive and specialty dentistry. With over 40 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Central Florida, Sage Dental is equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental does it all.



