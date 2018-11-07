Welcome to OBALS'S London LuxLive Booth S32B

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --The preeminent lighting manufacturer, OBALS will attend the London LuxLive exhibition from 14-15th, Nov. On the occasion of exhibition period, OBALS will bring innovative LED downlights, track lights, and high bay lights, etc.



2018 LuxLive, the UK's biggest and best lighting show, will be held at the ExCel in London on 14th and 15th November. As an innovative brand that has participated in exhibitions many times, OBALS will show everyone what the high-quality product is.



This year, OBALS's booth No. is S32B. During the two days of the lighting show, OBALS will display preeminent LED lights, including downlights, track lights, surface mounted lights, high bay lights, and spotlights. The visitor can also experience the latest LED technologies and gain an insight into industrial environmental protection idea at OBALS's booth. OBALS sincerely invites international buyers to visit their booth in LuxLive.



Module DIY Track Light



1. Module DIY track light series



Flexible in a single luminaire for the same application, it can save user's stock and look more comfortable.



2. Integrate or separate power pack freely



The lamp module is mounted or dismounted to the power pack easily, safely and freely by users without professional electrician's help. With built-in electric spring and contact, no need for the second plug-in.



3. Various lamp module available:



Adjustable focus/ fixed focus/ polarized wall-washer, to meet user's different optic requirements.



- a. Adjustable focus



Beam angle is adjustable from 10°-45°, built-in two layers ultra-thin optical lens, collect lights perfectly with the small loss.



- b. Fixed focus



12°/24°/36° Fresnel lens, light emits accurately with small loss, uniform and smooth transition light spot.



- c. Polarized wall-washer



Unique optic reflector with curved transition and reflection from the lamp source to the outlet without any reflexes, small loss, smooth and soft rectangular light spot, small glare rating.



4. Different optic color film for user's choice: red/ orange/ yellow/ green/ blue/ indigo/ purple



LED High Bay Light



1. Superior heat emission structure with patented technology and power supply configuration, the light can work efficiently and safely.



2. The extra accessories can be installed in ceiling mounted and bracket projection-type.



3. The unit construction of lamp adopt waterproof and dust-proof design, it can meet the indoor and outdoor needs and other different application areas.



4. Widely used in the factory, airport, warehouse, parking lots.



LED Downlight



1. CCT change version can also be dimmable, saving your stock;



2. 6 sizes for options: 3/4/5/6/8/9, to meet different cut-out range;



3. Superior slim design, more portable, with the IP54 rating;



4. The downlight is also with IC-4 standard, with more safety;



5. High efficiency, with the max 125Lm/w for more than 5 inches;



6. With a competitive price, help you win the market;



7. DIY design can be grill light, surface mounted light and pendant light also.



Why Choose OBALS



OBALS have invested sufficient capital into the construction of a new testing center that conforms to CNAS regulations. They own the world-famous testing equipment brand; 'Everfine' with over 100 testing units, so they are capable of undergoing over 100 strict tests on many different, finished products, assuring those high-quality OBALS products are known around the globe.



About OBALS

Since its establishment in 2010, OBALS Lighting has always been committed to enhancing the relevant technology of LED lighting and had its evolutionary lighting systems. With a professional R&D and production team, and a new testing center, the company has become a reputable LED downlight and track light supplier.



OBALS is at the forefront of the standard dustproof, anti-static production workshop, fully automatic SMT, and automatic plug-in, which can not only adapt its products to the CE and RCM requirements but also offer premium products and service to customers. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.obals.com.