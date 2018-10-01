Welcome to Changyi's Hong Kong Electronics Fair Booth 1C-F08

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --The leading car accessories supplier, Changyi will attend the HKTDC Hong Kong International Electronics Fair 2018 (Autumn Edition) from 13th-16th Oct. On the occasion of exhibition period, Changyi will display high-quality electric tailgate lift, foot sensor, intelligent power seat, auto door closer, and electric sliding door.



On the occasion of the exhibition period, Changyi will display preeminent car parts, including the power liftgate, foot sensor, electric car seat, automatic car door opener, and electric sliding door. This year, Changyi's booth is 1C-F08. Changyi sincerely invites international buyers to visit their booth in HK Fair, the large-scale innovative electronics products exhibition in Asia.



1. Smart Electric Tailgate Lift



a. Soft-close electric suction device



After closing the car door, the electric suction will adsorb the lock to reduce the intensity, and ensure the tailgate closed completely at the same time.



b. Control by the remote



Convenient remote control help user open/close the liftgate easily, even their hands are busy.



c. Smart avoid pinch



While the power tailgate is closing, once it touches the obstacle, it will bounce back automatically or stop immediately, avoiding to hurt the user.



d. Memory function



The power liftgate can memory the height, which is set by the user. The user can set the height by long press on the button, and next time, the rear door will stay at the default height automatically.



e. Sound alarm



When close or open the hands-free liftgate, it will ring out to remind the driver.



f. Foot-sensor function



Foot-sensor is one kind of smart trunk sensor system. Open/ close the trunk automatically by judging the amplitude, frequency and phase parameter of Doppler produced when the foot gets close and away from the sensor.



g. Suitable for various models



Changyi electric tailgate lift is suitable for SUV and sedan, providing an awesome experience for every car owner.



2. Intelligent Power Seat



a. Massage Function



Comparing with the traditional seat, on which driver needs to maintain a fixed driving posture for a long time, leading to a backache, the back massage device of Changyi's seat runs regularly to relax driving fatigue.



b. Courtesy Function



The smart seat is adjusted automatically when getting on/off the car, thus leaving wide space to prevent the oppressing sensation. Whatever the driver's size, they can find the most comfortable position to drive.



c. Seat Cushion Heating



Just pressing the button, the strong turbofan and porous airbag will prevent sweat on the back and hip, which keep the driver cool and comfortable all the time.



d. Sitting Memory



After pressing the key "M" when the driver adjusts the seat to the appropriate position, the seat will be at the status of memory position.



3. Electric Suction Door



a. Automatic closing



The closing distance is 8mm, with smart induction and perfect closing soft-close automatic operation for four doors.



b. Operate with low noise, the user can barely hear



Intelligent and automatic suction, gently push the door to the sensing area, automatic suck up of the door without needing to push the door with force, and graceful suck up in the gap.



c. The waterproof design of drives and locks



Automotive wiring harnesses and terminals are set up with waterproof switches.



d. Super strong performance advantages



Refer to high-end vehicle synchronous design, sound and speed are equivalent to BMW, Mercedes-Benz and other original high-end vehicles.



4. Intelligent Electric Sliding Door



a. Master core technology, Select advanced materials



With reference to the original high equipment manufacturing, Changyi independently developed the electric latch, clutch, and other core components. The original TC intelligent temperature control protection technology will start to temperature protect when it's more than 120?, and back to work when lower than 80?. Control the clutch temperature in the safe range is to ensure the sliding door work normally for a long time and high frequency.



b. True lossless, all reduction



According to the original vehicle high-end vehicle design, it uses the original vehicle location to install. Don't need to replace any parts of the original car, just directly add.



c. Original car key remote control



No need to modify, the sliding door can be opened and closed by directly pressing the original car key.



d. B column button control



B column is provided with a control button, which can be pressed to open and close the Changyi side sliding door.



e. Internal/ external door handle controls



The system can recognize the owner's action and the sliding door will work automatically.



f. Single door Separate installation



The car owner can choose left and right door to install at the same time, also can install a door only. A single-sided door won't affect the other side door.



About Changyi

Guangzhou Changyi Auto Parts Limited Liability Company, founded in 2013, is a professional enterprise specialized in smart electric tailgate lift and other auto parts products.



The company integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales together and commits to providing convenient, safe and comfortable ideal life for global car owners. Adhering to the product positioning of "differentiation, excellence, high quality", Changyi rapidly grows into a rising star of automobile modification enterprise.