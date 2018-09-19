Zhongshan, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --The leading lighting manufacturer, OBALS will attend the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) from 27-30th, Oct. On the occasion of exhibition period, OBALS will display high quality LED downlights, track lights, and high bay lights, etc.



1. LED Downlight



a. Downlight has different kinds of the frame for buyers to choose, including wide design frame, slim design frame, square shape frame module design. The Frame is changeable, which can be made from 3 inches to 10 inches.



b. Smart clip design: Convenient to change the module.



c. Hermaphrodite connector design: Easy to change the transducer.



d. Safety lifting rope design: Prevent lamp from dropping out.



2. LED Track Light



a. Module design



Magic series track light can be freely changed by different lamp module. Currently we have three options for the customer: Zoom, Fixed focus, and Wall Washer.



b. Freedom of lighting



Beam angle can be adjusted from 15° to 46° freely, smoothly and accurately. Lens can be changed according to different optical color film: red/ orange/ yellow/ green/ blue/ indigo/ purple.



c. Separating power pack and lamp design



The lamp can be mounted or dismounted to the power pack easily by users. With built-in electric spring and contact for output purpose, no need for a second plug-in.



3. LED High Bay Light



a. Superior heat emission function



Superior heat emission structure with patented technology and power supply configuration, the light can work efficiently and safely.



b. Easy to install



The extra accessories can be installed in ceiling mounted and bracket projection-type.



c. Waterproof and dustproof



The unit construction of lamp adopts waterproof and dustproof design, which can meet the indoor and outdoor needs and other different application areas.



4. LED Spotlight



a. Easy to adjust



For meeting the customer's requirement on the different angle, this light can be rotated at 350°.



b. The power is from 10W to 25W, which can meet the customer's demand for different power.



c. Samsung/ Philips chips, which has passed the Lm-80 report.



d. It adopts the LED chips and lens, with three beam angle: 15/25/40 degree.



Highest light efficiency: 95LM/W, high CRI 80, more energy being saved.



e. The whole lamp has passed CE/RCM certificate.



About OBALS

Since its establishment in 2010, OBALS Lighting has always been committed to enhancing the relevant technology of LED lighting and had its evolutionary lighting systems. With a professional R&D and production team, and a new testing center, the company has become a reputable LED downlight and track light supplier.



OBALS is at the forefront of the standard dustproof, anti-static production workshop, fully automatic SMT, and automatic plug-in, which can not only adapt its products to the CE and RCM requirements but also offer premium products and service to customers.



For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.obals.com.