Welcome to the Age of Aluminum Fencing

When it comes to aluminum fencing in Vancouver, there's are several reasons aluminum solution is growing in popularity. As a relatively maintenance-free, lightweight and durable product, it's ideal for both home and commercial applications.



Aluminum fencing is a strong, aesthetically pleasing solution that's commonly used around sundecks, balconies, and pools. More than Chainlink fencing, aluminum can be customized in design to fit the design and feel of different architecture. It can be customized using posts, rails, pickets, and spacers to create a refined, customized look for just about any property and budget. Take a look at the gallery for ideas and inspiration.



For commercial applications, aluminum fences typically have larger pickets and rails, so they're stronger. Additionally, a low-maintenance powder coat finish works to enhance its appearance while providing extra resistance to Vancouver's Wet Coast climate that can lead to cracking and peeling.



For home and business owners who love the sophisticated look of metal fencing, aluminum is a maintenance-free alternative to wrought iron, steel, and wood. An aluminum fence in Vancouver will look great for many years to come—there's little need for ongoing painting and maintenance, apart from a little weeding around the fence.



Choose from different colours in shiny and matte finishes. For clients hoping for economic alternates, some aluminum fences include panels available in preassembled heights and widths. These options can make a job easier and faster.



