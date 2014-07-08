Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Having just completed their first international concert tour to promote their debut CD, and following their recent debut appearance on The Today Show, Well-Strung, The Singing String Quartet, have returned to Provincetown to debut their brand new production, “Popssical” at The Art House for a summer-long run from June 30th through September 20.



This past September Well-Strung performed in London for their first West End run at the Leicester Square Theatre and last month they performed at Vienna’s LifeBall on the same bill as Kesha. Well-Strung’s CD and tour information is available at www.Well-Strung.com.



Well-Strung have quickly gained national and international attention for their unique mash-up of string quartet and boy band. The foursome features classical musicians who sing, and in their all new show “Popssical” they put their own spin on the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Ravel, U2, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Madonna and more. They are Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola). The group was conceived by Christopher Marchant and Provincetown Art House producing artistic director Mark Cortale, after Cortale discovered Marchant playing violin on Commercial Street three summers ago. The new show “Popssical,” directed by Donna Drake, is written by the quartet and includes musical arrangements by David Levinson and videos by Randy Rainbow.



After Provincetown, Well-Strung will begin their second national tour that includes dates at The Rehoboth Beach Convention Center (Sept. 26), White Plains Performing Arts Center (Sept. 27), Le Petite Theatre in New Orleans (Oct. 11), The Neptune in Seattle (Nov. 8), Springfield Arts Council in Ohio (Nov. 22), The Nourse Theatre in San Francisco (Dec. 12 & 13), The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (Jan. 15, 2015), and the South Miami Dade Cultural Center (Jan. 17, 2015), The Palm in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Jan. 18 - Feb. 7, 2015), the Dorothy Menker Theatre in Palo Hills, IL (March 7, 2015), with more dates to be announced soon.



The group made their debut with their show directed by Ms. Drake for a sold-out crowd at Joe’s Pub in May of 2012 before having an extended debut run that summer at The Art House in Provincetown. In the 2012-13 season they had two Off-Broadway runs at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. The foursome’s debut album was released on Twist Records and was produced by Matt Farber (Founder of LOGO Network) and Mark Cortale. The music video for their “mash-up” of Mozart meets Kelly Clarkson debuted this past summer and has been featured in the Huffington Post, ABC Television, and many other media outlets. For additional info please visit www.well-strung.com



About Mark Cortale Productions

Mark Cortale (Artist Manager & Producer) is the Producing Artistic Director at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts.In his inaugural season in 2011, he founded the Broadway @ The Art House series featuring Seth Rudetsky as host and pianist. Last summer the artists he presented on the series included Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Mullally, Megan Hilty and Christine Ebersole. Last season he produced the Broadway @ series in New Orleans, in Australia (with Megan Mullally) and in London’s West End (with Patti LuPone) at the Leicester Square Theatre. The series recently launched in Santa Monica this October @ The Broad Stage and in January in Fort Lauderdale @ the Broward Center’s Parker Playhouse among a growing list of cities across the U.S. For this summer, the Broadway series in Provincetown currently includes concerts with Kristin Chenoweth @ Town Hall on Aug. 10th as well as upcoming dates @ The Art House with Andrea Martin (June 28 & 29), Cheyenne Jackson (July 4, 5 & 6), Ana Gasteyer (July 12 & 13), Adam Pascal (July 26 & 27), Alice Ripley (Aug. 2 & 3), Marilyn Maye (Aug 5 - 9) and Megan Hilty (Aug 13 - 18).



Listing Information

Well-Strung’s All New Show POPSSICAL; written and performed by Well-Strung; starring Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin and Trevor Wadleigh; conceived by Christopher Marchant and Mark Cortale; music arrangements by David Levinson; additional arrangements by Well-Strung and Bruce Carter; video by Randy Rainbow; produced by Mark Cortale; directed by Donna Drake.



June 30 through September 20



The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657



For Tickets visit The Art House website or call 508-487-9222