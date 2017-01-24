WellBrain Is Empowering Doctors to Prescribe Science-Validated Mindfulness Therapies Instead of Harmful Opiates

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --WellBrain, the revolutionary new platform designed to empower doctors to prescribe science-validated mindfulness practices therapies instead of harmful opiates, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



WellBrain is a mission driven company developed by a monk and 3 doctors trained at Harvard, Stanford, and the Mayo Clinic addressing the opiate epidemic by providing a proprietary, scalable digital health platform that decreases human suffering and optimizes patient function. The platform allows independent physician offices to provide both iPad based psychological assessment and personalized mindfulness training to heal illness.



"By customizing mindful meditations based on brain health & incorporating optional partner biofeedback devices such as EEG, HRV & eventually Augmented Reality to measure stress and one's ability to meditate (the first of its kind), we are able to gamify the patient experience, increase user adherence and benefit, & collect objective data (results of psychological tests, brainwaves, outcomes) to enable us to customize a better patient experience," says WellBrain CEO Dr. Ruben Kalra, M.D., M.B.A.



WellBrain includes a robust platform of psychological assessments, more than 200 personalized mindfulness therapies, and the world's first mindfulness tracking tool: a single lead EEG headset that senses focus and attention as they proceed through their treatments.



Millions struggling with chronic pain are becoming addicted to opioids every month in a growing epidemic that has reached every part of the country. Prescribed pain killers have harmful mental and physical consequences, often transforming people into addicts, sometimes even leading to death. Everyone is exposed to this threat, leaving people vulnerable without knowing what to do or what's best for them.



"We believe that WellBrain represents the future! It's a paradigm shift in the assessment and treatment of patients with chronic pain, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and other mental health disorders," adds Dr. Kalra. "By getting involved you will not only help patients and doctors, you will help humankind. You will contribute to the well-being of your own life and your family members struggling from chronic pain."



The WellBrain crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2iWv1r8



About WellBrain

A digital life science company providing innovative solutions to physicians & patients with our proprietary mindfulness & wellness platform. We are a physician created and managed company that cares about patient outcomes. Our team has incomparable expertise and experience in the industry. Our doctors are Harvard, Stanford, and Mayo Clinic trained, all who completed accredited fellowships and are board certified in Pain Medicine. We have worked in clinics around the world trying to make people better. Over 50 years of collective experience has taught us what can make real patients better.



For more information on WellBrain please visit http://www.wellbrain.io