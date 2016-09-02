Wellness Springs Announces New Dental Office Franchise Areas Now Available

Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --With a population of more than 319 million people in the USA, the dental industry has become one of the most used healthcare services for adults and children. As such, more quality dental professionals and practices are required to meet demand. One company helping to fulfill that need is Wellness Springs Dental® (WSD) who are offering a professional dental franchise opportunity.



Wellness Springs is pleased to announce they now have more dental office franchises locations available in the USA for those that want to build a successful business. The franchise opportunity has gained a reputation for providing dental professionals with a practice that offers patients the best in dental care as well as allowing franchise holders to run a successful business.



The franchise opportunity aims to provide people with a tried and tested model that works. The company has gained a great deal of media attention for its unique and successful model in operation for over 13 years. By becoming a franchisee, it removes the stress of running a dental practice without the guidance and support of a large, experienced company, with a reputation for success.



WSD is currently seeking dentists that currently have their own practice and who want to be part of a bigger organization that can offer them the support, the business experience and the marketing power to run a successful practice.



The dental franchise has been described as one of the biggest shakeups in the dental industry. By becoming a franchisee with WSD, it allows the dental practice to offer the best service possible to their local community. It also allows the franchisee to remove the stress of running their own practice where there is a high failure rate within the first ten years. It also allows dentists 100% clinical autonomy.



Jerry A. Jones the CEO and Founder of WSD said: "Our franchise model aims to provide the dental professional with a practice that offers the best possible service for the patient. With our experience, dedication and support, the franchisee does not have to worry about running a business -- it's like solo practice, but they're not alone."



To learn more about what it takes to own a Wellness Springs Dental® franchise, please visit http://WSDfranchise.com/



