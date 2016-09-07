Wellness Springs Dental Launches More Unique Dental Franchises

Salem, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Wellness Springs Dental (WSD) is pleased to announce they have more opportunities for people wishing to run a successful dental practice. The dental professionals offer a franchise opportunity that allows people to build a successful business with a tried and test franchise model.



WSD is looking for dentists that currently have their own practice and would like to be part of a bigger team. The franchise opportunity provides those dental professionals with the chance to become a success story and expand their business.



The company started off offering franchises in six states, including Oregon, Idaho, Iowa, Arizona, Ohio and Colorado, now they have expanded and offer franchise opportunities in more than 20 states. The success of the franchise opportunity has been put down to the success of the model and the support that Wellness Springs Dental offers.



Jerry A. Jones the CEO and Founder of WSD said: "Our franchise model aims to provide the dental professional with a practice that offers the best possible service for the patient. With our experience, dedication and support, the franchisee does not have to worry about running a business -- it's like solo practice, but they're not alone."



There are currently 26 states where WSD are offering franchise opportunities; they include Florida, Texas, Kansas, and New Jersey.



For a full list of the states available, please visit http://wsdfranchise.com/locations



The dental franchise, which has been described as one of the most successful with their dedication in helping dental practices become a success, provide all the experience that dental professionals need. With the experience they have, and the support they offer including marketing support, it removes the high failure rates that dentist practices have when starting up on their own business.



To learn more about what it takes to own a Wellness Springs Dental® franchise, please visit http://WSDfranchise.com/



About Wellness Springs

Wellness Springs provides a real opportunity to run a successful dental practice franchise, offering patients a quality service.



Media Contact:

Wellness Springs Dental®

Name: Jerry A. Jones

Position: CEO

Location: Salem, Oregon

Tel: 503-339-6000 ext. 105

Email: jerry@wsdfranchise.com

URL: http://WSDfranchise.com/