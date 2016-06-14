Wellston Online Services, LLC Launches Website Featuring an Eclectic Selection of High-Quality Electronics and Lifestyle Products

Glen Allen, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Marilyn Furst is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BuyItFurst.com. The website offers a comprehensive selection of top-quality electronics and lifestyle products that range from fitness trackers that will help customers perfect their workout plan to 3D wall murals that will add the beauty of the seasons to any space. Furst was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and the fact that people don't have time to go from store to store, looking for the products they need. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Furst wanted to help others have access to great brands and affordable prices 24/7.



There is a wide and varied selection of electronic and lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of BuyItFurst.com. The website carries items including cutting-edge cameras and camcorders with advanced zoom and high-quality video capture. Among the other items featured are mobile phone accessories like Bluetooth headphones and smartphone repair tool kits. The selection also features the latest drones with greater stability and more flying modes as well as a variety of smartwatches and accessories for them. In the future, Furst plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Furst regarding each and every transaction made on BuyItFurst.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is always up-to-date and includes emerging trends. Customers can find items for kids, adults, and the whole family as there is something for every taste and age. If a customer is looking for an accessory for the electronics they already have, they can find everything from Apple watch cases and replacement straps, to GPS car mounts, to Stylus touch pens for smartphones and tablets.



To complement the main website, Furst is also launching a blog located at http://www.FurstReview.com. The blog will serve as an excellent source for product recommendations and advice. Furst will share her knowledge of the latest electronics and lifestyle products including using wearable technology to reach your target workout intensity and finding kitchen products that will make it easy to cook healthy meals. Furst hopes to give valuable tips and information on products that will help people live each day with more convenience and that will save customers a lot of time and hassle.



About BuyItFurst.com

BuyItFurst.com – a division of Wellston Online Services, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Marilyn Furst. Furst is also affiliated with InStyleDecorForYou.com, a website featuring practical and stylish home decor.



