Wellston Online Services, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home Decor

Glen Allen, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Marilyn Furst is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.InStyleDecorForYou.com. The website offers a variety of furnishing styles including modern, mid-century modern, coastal, transitional, traditional, eclectic, as well as arts and crafts. An interesting focus is on contemporary patio furniture, unique home lighting, and effortlessly chic window draperies and floor rugs. Furst was inspired by the way that the right home decor can transform a space into one that reflects your personal style, has a cozy atmosphere, and is wonderful for entertaining. After realizing what a difference a refreshing floor rug here and an urban chandelier there can make, Furst wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure their homes are filled with relaxation and style.



There are many excellent home decor products featured within the merchandise of InStyleDecorForYou.com. The website carries items including floor rugs and window draperies, chandeliers, pendant lighting, throw pillows, decorative mirrors, bedroom furniture, living room furniture, outdoor dining sets, and more. In the future, Furst plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Furst regarding each and every transaction made on InStyleDecorForYou.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of home decor products and valuable information on each product so customers can easily find the perfect accent to any room that will match their existing decor and personality.



To complement the main website, Furst is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheInStyleBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to modern home decor in general such as finding the right living room furniture, adding some spark with canvas art prints, and keeping your bedroom stylish with modern bed frames. Topics already covered include adding charm with a leather ottoman and bringing simplicity to your decor with modern burlap curtains. Furst hopes to give people useful ideas and tips on creating their most inviting space.



About InStyleDecorForYou.com

InStyleDecorForYou.com – a division of Wellston Online Services, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Marilyn Furst.



Marilyn Furst

http://www.InStyleDecorForYou.com

804-266-4618



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com