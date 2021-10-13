Wenable Announces Beta Release of Windows OS Support for Its WeGuard Mobile Device and Unified Endpoint Management Platform

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --Wenable, Inc. a leading global provider of enterprise mobility management solutions for the deskless workforce, announced the beta release today of Windows® OS support for its flagship WeGuard® platform. Windows workstations with version 10 & above can now be managed through WeGuard alongside Android® and iOS® devices from single-simple-interface. Supported editions are Professional, Enterprise, Business & Education. Following the formal beta, WeGuard Windows OS support is expected to reach general availability in Q1 2022.



The WeGuard® platform provides mobile device management (MDM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) to a range of enterprises around the world, to help them enable their remote and field-based teams. WeGuard® is known for its user-friendly interfaces (for both end users and administrators) and its "Day Zero Support"- which help ensure success for MDM and UEM deployments.



The WeGuard® platform is also differentiated by its capabilities that extend beyond traditional MDM and UEM features. These additional features include access - at no extra cost - to WeSupport, a full featured remote-control module, as well as WeTrack, a device/endpoint asset location module. Customers can also choose to enhance WeGuard with optional capabilities, such as WeTalk, a multi-language communications platform, and WeBox, a cloud based document & file management add-on. WeGuard is sold globally through a network of authorized channel partners.



"The addition of Windows OS support fills a gap for customers who need mobile device management and unified endpoint management for a wide range of assets that cross different operating systems," said Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO of Wenable. "With the widespread adoption of virtual workforces during the COVID-19 Pandemic, large fleets of Windows remote workstations need to be managed along with an organization's smartphones and tablets. Our Windows support provides a single console solution regardless of the mix of operating systems."



"The beta release of Windows OS support is a key milestone for WeGuard®," said Deepak Rawoola, Head of Product Management at Wenable. "Windows is a very different operating system compared to both Android and iOS, so incorporating Windows support within a single pane of glass was a significant challenge. We feel we've accomplished our primary goal – to extend support to Windows devices and endpoints, through the same simple, intuitive user interface that our customers have come to appreciate."



Wenable is actively seeking beta program participants from its base of existing customers as well as with new customers. Those interested should contact their WeGuard® authorized partner or the company directly at sales@weguard.com for more information on how to qualify for the beta program.



About Wenable and WeGuard®

Wenable is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with R&D facilities in Hyderabad, India. The company delivers a wide range of Enterprise Mobility Management solutions to customers around the world, with a focus on the deskless workforce. Wenable's solutions are delivered through a worldwide partner network. They include the WeGuard platform (mobile device and endpoint management, device security, application management) and its add-ons WeSupport (remote control), WeTrack (asset tracking), WeTalk (live support) and WeBox (Cloud based file management). In addition, Wenable provides customized Mobility Managed Services and professional services to many enterprises. To learn more, or if interested in becoming a WeGuard® channel partner, visit www.wenable.com or www.weguard.com