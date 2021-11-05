Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --Wenable, Inc. a leading global provider of enterprise mobility management solutions for the deskless workforce, announced the general availability today of the enhanced WeSupport module for its flagship WeGuard® platform. WeSupport allows full remote control of mobile devices and dispersed endpoints, empowering administrators, and support personnel to fix devices issues remotely. WeSupport has previously been in soft release to several existing WeGuard customers.



The WeGuard platform provides mobile device management (MDM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) to a range of enterprises around the world, to help them enable their remote and field-based teams. WeGuard is known for its user-friendly interfaces (for both end users and administrators) and its "Day Zero Support"- which help ensure success for MDM and UEM deployments. WeGuard is also differentiated by its added value capabilities that extend beyond traditional MDM and UEM features, such as WeSupport.



WeSupport brings full remote-control capabilities to WeGuard administrators and is included in the base price of WeGuard subscriptions. This enhanced capability was developed in response to requests from customers who wanted to be able to completely resolve field support issues that arose with end users and their mobile or endpoint devices. If desired, WeSupport can also eliminate the need for organizations to purchase and deploy a separate remote-control application.



In addition to WeSupport, the WeGuard platform also includes access to WeTrack, a device/endpoint asset location module. Customers can also choose to enhance WeGuard with optional capabilities, such as WeTalk, a multi-language live support feature, and WeBox, a file management add-on. WeGuard is sold globally through a network of authorized channel partners.



"The addition of full remote control for WeGuard answers a frequent request from some of our longest running customers," said Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO of Wenable. "Customers who have deployed Device Management and Endpoint Management solutions want to be able to do more than just look at the remote devices, they want to be able to proactively solve problems for end users. Often, this requires being able to temporarily assume control of the remote unit."



"We feel we have taken a large step up in allowing our customers to enable their mobile workers and field teams with FULL remote control from within the company's device management console," said Deepak Rawoola, Head of Product Management at Wenable. "Most other device management solutions only allow an administrator to VIEW the end user's device – rather than fully take control. This limits their ability to troubleshoot and fully resolve problems in the field. WeSupport can replace standalone remote-control applications, saving an administrator the hassle of having to toggle to a separate screen from within the device management screen."



For more information, or a demonstration of the enhanced WeSupport module within WeGuard, those interested should contact their WeGuard authorized partner or the company directly at sales@weguard.com. Further detail can also be found in this article: How to take complete control of a device remotely.



About Wenable and WeGuard®

Wenable is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with R&D facilities in Hyderabad, India. The company delivers a wide range of Enterprise Mobility Management solutions to customers around the world. Wenable's solutions are delivered through a global partner network. They include the WeGuard® platform (mobile device and endpoint management, device security, application management) and its add-ons WeSupport (remote control), WeTrack (asset tracking), WeTalk (live support) and WeBox (file management). Wenable also provides customized Mobility Managed Services and professional services to many enterprises. To learn more, or if interested in becoming a WeGuard channel partner, visit www.Wenable.com or www.weguard.com