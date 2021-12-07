Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2021 --Wenable, Inc. a leading global provider of enterprise mobility management solutions for the deskless workforce, announced the formal launch today of its mobile device and remote endpoint certification process for its WeGuard device management platform. This certification process ensures that mobile & remote devices provided by organizations are compatible with WeGuard and other applications.



WeGuard has previously offered every device management customer the opportunity to test their proposed devices, including new devices they introduce. The new WeGuard certification process formalizes this step and allows customers to eliminate uncertainty upfront and ensure success PRIOR to deployment.



Offering a formal device certification process is critical because - even within the same operating system and version (example: Android v11) - different devices often behave differently. That frequently causes problems down the road with device management and internal software. This problem is widespread among MDM providers and has resulted in many failed implementations around the world.



To date, WeGuard has certified nearly 50 mobile devices from manufacturers and OEM/ODMs including Samsung, Apple, Sony, Huawei, Nokia and Google. (Note: not all devices from these manufacturers are WeGuard certified.) When a customer wants to deploy a device which is not already on the certified list, WeGuard will obtain samples and put them through extensive testing in its Hyderabad, India laboratory.



"Running a formal device certification program is not easy. It requires a commitment – which we have made – to obtaining devices for our lab, conducting rigorous testing, and dedicating multiple resources to the effort," said Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO of Wenable. "We view certifying devices as another part of what we call our Day Zero support – meaning we don't wait or react to potential support issues, but rather we stay on top of the constantly changing world of mobile devices and operating systems so that our customers don't have to react later."



"I don't know how many times we've been approached by new customers who are frustrated with their current MDM deployments, which have either failed outright or are seriously delayed," said John Barba, Head of Sales at Wenable. "Inevitably, when we dig in, the problem is device incompatibility with their current MDM solution – including when upgrades have taken place to a new version of the operating system. The ONLY way to be sure a deployment will not have issues is to put devices through a rigorous certification process IN ADVANCE, such as the one we offer."



For more information about the WeGuard device certification process, please contact a WeGuard authorized channel partner or the company directly at sales@weguard.com.



About the WeGuard® Platform

The WeGuard platform provides mobile device management (MDM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) to a range of enterprises around the world, to help them enable their remote and field-based teams. WeGuard is known for its user-friendly interfaces (for both end users and administrators) and its "Day Zero Support"- which help ensure success for MDM and UEM deployments.



WeGuard is also differentiated by its added value capabilities that extend beyond traditional MDM and UEM features, such as WeSupport, a remote-control module. The WeGuard platform also includes access to WeTrack, a device/endpoint asset location module. Customers can also choose to enhance WeGuard with optional capabilities, such as WeTalk, a multi-language live support feature, and WeBox, a file management add-on. WeGuard is sold globally through a network of authorized channel partners.



About Wenable

Wenable is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with R&D facilities in Hyderabad, India. The company delivers a wide range of Enterprise Mobility Management solutions to customers around the world. Wenable's solutions are delivered through a global partner network. They include the WeGuard® platform (mobile device and endpoint management, device security, application management) and its add-ons WeSupport (remote control), WeTrack (asset tracking), WeTalk (live support), and WeBox (file management). Wenable also provides customized Mobility Managed Services and professional services to many enterprises. To learn more, or if interested in becoming a WeGuard channel partner, visit www.wenable.com or www.weguard.com