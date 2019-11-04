Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2019 --WeGuard® introduces 'Live View', a feature where you can connect to any of your mobile devices and view them in real-time, right from the WeGuard admin portal. Unlike other solutions out there, 'Live View' does not require any third-party application to be installed on the device or at the viewer end. This feature comes to all WeGuard enterprise customers at no additional cost and provides remote access to mobile devices in real-time. 'Live View' extends mobile live screen share and provides two-way voice communication, which helps the viewers to communicate to the device (user of the device) by speaking right from the WeGuard portal.



Remote assistance for mobile devices, to support Field-force and Workforce is very critical for business, and 'Live View' helps supporting Mobile devices in real-time, capturing the required information visually, which helps reduce the overall support time spent.



"Our enterprise customers are delighted with the addition of 'Live View'. They do not have to depend on third party applications like TeamViewer and also pay additional license costs to support their mobile workforce." says, Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO, Wenable Inc.



For a sneak peek of this feature, a 'Live View' video on the WeGuard Visual Knowledgebase Series is available here: https://youtu.be/FjMCgaQUXCI



About Wenable

Wenable Inc. offers MDM/UEM as a complete SaaS application suite, catering to global clientele. For more information about Wenable, please visit us at https://www.wenable.com.