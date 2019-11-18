Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2019 --WeGuard® adds WeTalk Messaging, a must have non-intrusive application for Operations (OPS) teams for realtime dispatch communication with the field. Admins and Operations team can now use the same WeGuard® cloud portal, which they use to manage their devices, to communicate with the field in realtime. Messages can be initiated by OPS to all users, group of users or individual user, with priority and alerts which are delivered in real time and tracked in real time on the portal as well. Field users can initiate messages only to OPS. All the communication which happens within your organization, is your data and is available within one single console, this helps in having your history of communications at your fingertips, for audits or references.



"Our customers are delighted with this addition. Our logistics customers are using WeTalk Messaging already, to have realtime two-way communication with the field. Portal admins are also delighted as they get clear visibility into the history of messages and when they were read, which is really important for timely actions and decisions to be taken by the delivery personnel." says Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO, Wenable Inc.



A video introduction to WeTalk realtime secured messaging is available here: https://www.youtube.com/weguard