Introducing WeBox

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --WeGuard® introduces WeBox, a cloud file storage and distribution solution, similar to DropBox or Box or other cloud storage products. However, customers need not pay additional expensive licenses for WeBox, unlike other cloud storage services. WeBox comes with all files viewers, so you don't have to download Microsoft Office or Adobe or other apps. All major file types are handled by WeBox.



WeBox supports GDrive, S3 Buckets and Dropbox shared folders out of the box. If you have been using any of these cloud storages for a while and have segregated your cloud storage into folders and have a legacy history of the structure, you do not have to worry about recreating these folders and uploading all the files into WeBox. All you need to do is configure the respective cloud storage supported by WeBox and manage the sharing & security with WeGuard.



WeBox also leverages WeGuard Groups, which means that you can push a different set of files to different groups. Customers can use the same WeGuard console or portal to manage the cloud storage and file for any group of devices/users. Our transportation customers are using WeBox to push training material to all drivers. Others are using it to push manuals, instructions and presentations. You get WeBox free along with WeGuard Enterprise license.



For a quick visual introduction of WeBox, a video on the WeGuard Visual Knowledgebase Series is available here: https://youtu.be/mtTkOMCc4P4