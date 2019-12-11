WeGuard® 4.9 Released with Much Awaited Features and Enhancements

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --WeGuard 4.9 release introduces AI to WeTalk and features like location tracking with breadcrumb trail, WeBox integrated with 3rd party cloud services being Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox and also the ability to read data from external storage (SD Card)



WeGuard® helps in locating your corporate devices, through the centralized EMM console, thus helping IT personnel efficiently find/locate any of the devices visually on the map. It also provides the history of a device with a visual breadcrumb trail, including critical events like lock/unlock.



With Advanced WeBox, structured data such as training videos, word documents, worksheet templates, agreements, work checklist and process documents stored on the cloud or SD card can be accessed securely with one click.



WeGuard introduces "Message Speak Out" functionality in the language choice of the user, into WeTalk - a pro application, which comes along with WeGuard enterprise accounts. In order to make your fleet's life easy, WeTalk reads out incoming messages loudly in the preferred language by the device user, irrespective of the language in which the message was sent. This feature addresses real-time message delivery keeping in view the compliance issues where drivers are not allowed to use the mobile screens while driving. It also removes the communication barrier between Operations and field force, as the messages are delivered and read out in the language choice of the user.



