WERCBench Labs Wraps Up Winter Program

Five startup teams recently completed the second track of the WERCBench Labs program, the Advanced Innovation Program, offered as an advanced program from the Midwest Energy Research Consortium (M-WERC) and funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).



This recent program led by Milwaukee-based serial entrepreneur Greg Meier, lasted eight weeks and focused on helping teams focus on investment readiness - preparing teams for raising capital and outside investors and developing metrics to drive growth and create sustainable businesses.



All five start-up teams involved in this portion of the program are graduates from last summer's early-stage, technology-immersive startup program. The teams included:



- Digital Iris

- Loreto Innovation

- Thermodata

- Seiva Technologies

- Cadens LLC



Completion of the Winter Program wraps up the first annual cycle of the WERCBench Labs program. M-WERC is now evaluating the results of the first year to make adjustments and changes. Based on the success of WERCBench Labs, M-WERC plans to integrate the program with other M-WERC activities and programs to focus on key technology challenges in the energy, power, and controls industries. To continue growing the capability and scope of the program, WERCBench Labs will be aligning partnerships in the entrepreneurial and start-up space across Southeastern Wisconsin region, amplifying successful open innovation efforts.



About the Midwest Energy Research Consortium

M-WERC was founded in 2009 by three universities and four industrial companies to focus on conducting collaborative and transformative energy related seed research. It has grown to more than 80 members and evolved to focus on research, developing industry roadmaps and fostering entrepreneurship. M-WERC remains dedicated to making the Midwest region the leader in energy power and controls. For more information visit M-WERC.org.



Contact: Joshua Morby,

414-791-9120

jmorby@jrmadvisers.com