Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors Partners with BizIQ

Dodge City, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors, a locally owned and operated wholesaler offering high-quality home improvement supplies, is now partnering with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors will improve its customer relationships by sharing meaningful digital content. The home improvement wholesaler will also enhance and enlarge its existing online footprint.



BizIQ, which serves clients across the United States and Canada, uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to enhance the online presences of its clients. BizIQ also helps its clients create engaging digital content for social media and blog spaces that improve customer service interactions and enhance brand recognition.



"We're very excited to be spreading our message of affordable, high-quality home improvement goods far and wide," said Gene Kirby, Owner of Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors. "Partnering with BizIQ will allow us to take our message of dependable customer service farther than ever before."



About Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors

Since 1997, Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors has been providing Dodge City residents with access to affordable and high-quality home improvement goods. The company, known throughout the region for its attention to detail and top-notch customer service experiences, sells name-brand awnings, windows, patio covers, garage doors and more.



As a premier provider of windows in Dodge City, KS, Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors prides itself on its ability to find personalized solutions that meet the needs of each and every one of its customers. The company, which boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, continually stands out from the competition.



To learn more about the products and services offered by Wes-Kan Siding, Windows & Doors, visit their website today at http://weskandc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.