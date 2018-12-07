WES Water Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --WES Water, a company serving Arizona with high-quality water purification systems, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company in that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, WES Water will work with the company to enhance its overall web marketing and digital presence, allowing it to connect with brand new audiences. BizIQ helps companies like WES Water reach out to potential new customers by using some in-depth search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in an effective manner. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on WES Water's water filtration services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about industrial water purification systems in Scottsdale, AZ.



"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ to enhance our web presence," said Wes Triplett, owner of WES Water. "It is critical for us to give individuals and businesses more ways to get in touch with us to learn about our services, and to showcase our expertise in this field. We look forward to seeing the results of this investment in our digital infrastructure."



About WES Water

Founded in 1983, WES Water has decades of experience in serving residential and commercial clients with its water purification and filtration systems. For more information about the company's services, visit http://www.weswater.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.