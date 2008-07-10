West Broward YMCA and Local College Planning Firm to Award College Scholarship in August

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2008 -- The West Broward Family YMCA announced a $1,000 scholarship to be underwritten by Andrew Lockwood of Weston-based College Planning Specialists. To be eligible for the scholarship, the recipient must fill out a short application demonstrating commitment to public service, be a member of the West Broward Family YMCA and enrolled in college full-time. The application can be downloaded at http://collegeplanningadvice.com/scholarship and the winner will be announced in mid-August 2008.



“We are pleased to have partnered with Andy and College Planning Specialists. Both the West Broward Family YMCA and College Planning Specialists have demonstrated their commitment to building strong communities,” said David Pinsker, Executive Director of the West Broward Family YMCA. “This scholarship embodies that commitment because it will reward a college student who has contributed to the community through public service,” said Pinsker.



“There is a crisis in college funding. The cost of attending college continues to skyrocket at double the rate of inflation, and, all-too-often, families don’t even bother applying for financial aid because they think they make too much money,” said Lockwood, CEO of College Planning Specialists. “This scholarship combines our dedication to the ideals of the YMCA and helps one deserving Y member with college costs.”



Lockwood owns College Planning Specialists in Weston, a firm that assists college-bound high school students gain admittance to, and pay for, college. Lockwood and his partner, admissions expert and ex-high school teacher Peter “College Pete” Ratzan, co-host “The College Planning Power Hour” Sundays, 10-11:00 am on 1400 WFTL Sports, ESPN (streaming live at: http://collegeplanningradio.com). Lockwood and Ratzan co-authored the book, “The ‘Never Pay Retail’ College Financial Aid Maximization System.” Lockwood is available for interviews and welcomes questions from reporters, listeners and readers. To schedule an entertaining and informative interview on this important topic, please call 954.389.7011.

