Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Our Q115 West and Central Africa report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. As mobile subscriptions growth slows down in these markets, operators will increasingly shift their resources towards advanced data services to sustain revenue growth. Their efforts will be complemented by the proliferation of low-cost smartphones and tablets as well as cheaper and more reliable access to international bandwidth connectivity via submarine cables.



Key Data



- The average mobile market growth for the seven countries in our coverage in Q314 was 4.1%. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded the highest growth rate during the quarter, while Senegal recorded negative growth.

- The average mobile penetration for the seven countries in our report was 105.6% at the end of 9M14. Gabon had the highest penetration rate at 177.6%, while the DRC had the lowest at 52.8%.

- Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal reported sharp contractions in the fixed-line sector in Q314, signalling the onset of fixed-to-mobile substitution in those markets.



Key Trends & Developments



Senegal's telecoms regulator Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority announced in late December 2014 that mobile number portability will be available to mobile subscribers by the end of February 2015, following a year-long process of establishing guidelines, implementing the technology and negotiating tariffs with operators.



Viettel-backed Nexttel will soon lose its exclusive rights to offer 3G services in Cameroon as the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Jean-Pierre Biyiti Bi-Essam, said negotiations were ongoing with rival players MTN and Orange. A fourth operating licence was awarded at the end of September 2014 to the fixed-line incumbent Cameroon Telecommunications (CamTel). Nexttel and the two incumbent...



The West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Cote d`Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Congo, Mali's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.



BMI's West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Cote d`Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Congo, Mali.



Key Benefits



- Benchmark BMI's independent telecoms industry forecasts for Cote d`Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Congo, Mali to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Ivorian, Cameroonian, Gabonese, Mauritanian, Senegalese, Congolese, Malian telecoms market.

- Target business opportunities and risks in Cote d`Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Congo, Mali's telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Cote d`Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Congo, Mali.

- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs and latest activity).



Coverage



BMI Industry View



Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts and views, covering the ICT, fixed-line, mobile (including 3G), internet and broadband markets.



Industry SWOT Analysis



Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the wireline and wireless sectors and within the broader political, economic and business environment.



Business Environment Rankings



BMI's Telecommunications Business Environment Rankings provides a country-comparative Risk-Reward Rankings index aimed at investors (vendors, operators and suppliers) in the regional telecoms market.



The rankings methodology makes sophisticated use of more than 40 industry, economic and demographic data points.



BMI Industry Forecast Scenario



Historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry indicators (see list below) supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast.



