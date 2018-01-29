West Chester Construction & Renovation Company Designing a New Office in an Old Warehouse

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --We are excited to announce that Chester County's well-known design/build home remodeling team has unveiled plans for a fixer upper all their own!



This winter, while continuing to serve busy families across the region with the best home designs, West Chester Design/Build will begin renovations to a long forgotten West Chester warehouse (shown above) to serve as their new design studio.



"We have enough square footage in this old building to do everything we've ever dreamed about. This space will benefit the community for many years to come" says Chris Payson.



The initial phase of the renovations will include a state of the art design studio, gourmet demonstration kitchen, woodworking and welding shop, as well as a large gathering space for hosting educational workshops for area homeowners.



The West Chester Design/Build Team has earned the honor of being the highest rated design/build company in Chester Country for several years in a row. Since 2007 they served local homeowners by offering a simple and fun process when they need home remodeling for Additions, In-Law Suites, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Finished Basements and even complete home make-overs.



Angela Payson states, "I'm really excited about this facility. It gives our incredible team room to expand, and soon will become Chester County's largest home design and selection center."



West Chester Design/Build. LLC

602 Jeffers Cir #110 Exton PA, 19341

610-594-2394

http://www.westchesterdb.com