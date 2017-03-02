West Coast Latin Hip Hop Pioneers Delinquent Habits Warn That "It Could Be Round Two" - New CD out March 3rd

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --West Coast Latin hip hop pioneers, Delinquent Habits, was forged in the talent-rich golden era of hip hop. While their self-titled debut release was unleashed in June of 1996, the band had been rocking house parties, battles, and any show there was a mic on since their formation in 1991. Ivan S. Martin PKA "Ives Irie", David L.K. Thomas PKA "Kemo the Blaxican", and then producer/DJ OG Style, the original members, created together the first four offerings from the band: 'Delinquent Habits', 'Here Come the Horns', 'Merry Go Round', and 'Freedom Band' with features from Sen Dog, Big Pun, Hurricane G, Ozomatli, and Mellow Man Ace. The aforementioned albums, sold well over 1 million copies & propelled Delinquent Habits into the scene and onto the road for several tours worldwide putting Delinquent Habits at the forefront of the Latin, hip hop, and underground scenes. Boasting one of the liveliest and truest hip hop shows on stage in over 50 countries.



"Delinquent Habits" highly-anticipated album, It Could Be Round Two, is slated for release globally March 3rd 2017 on Delinquent Habits Music. The album is a series of hip hop tracks inspired by the collaboration of Ives Irie and Kemo the Blaxican re-uniting to bring back the original and true form that made Delinquent Habits the cutting edge alternative West Coast Latino hip-hop group for the masses.



"This album is by far the most intelligent and meaningful album Delinquent Habits has ever made in my opinion. I'm proud of this collection of masterpieces," says Ives.



About Delinquent Habits

Delinquent Habits is a West Coast Latin hip hop pioneering group known for hit single like Tres Delinquentes in 1996 and Return of the Tres in 2003. Their new album It Could Be Round Two is available March 3 2017 and the first single CALIFORNIA feat Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is already being hailed the next Cali anthem after reaching 500k Youtube views in only 10 days.



Delinquent Habits will Tour Europe in support of It Could Be Round Two beginning March 9th for 22 show days then tour the US upon return dates TBA



For further press information about Delinquent Habits and It Could Be Round Two, to request photos or an interview, contact Label Manager Charlotte Bogart 562-356-7975 or delinquenthabitsmusic@gmail.com



More information at http://www.delinquenthabits.com



