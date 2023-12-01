Delano, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2023 --The West End of Delano welcomes a groundbreaking addition to its business landscape with the unveiling of the West End Autoplex or the West End Business Center. This state-of-the-art facility is designed and developed by AXYS Construction to cater to a diverse range of businesses, offering unparalleled amenities for both commercial and personal endeavors.



Ideal for Business, Retail, or Personal Use:



The West End Autoplex & Business Center is a versatile space that is perfect for a variety of businesses. Whether you're in auto detailing, car care, construction, design services, in need of office space or a warehouse, this center has you covered. Additionally, it is perfect for retail and personal use, with provisions for screen print shops, design and staging services, showrooms, car clubs, and even the creation of a personal haven, the revered man cave. With 14 or 16-foot garage doors, it's the perfect place to house your RV or boat over the winter or fish house in the summer, as well!



Unmatched Features and Customization:



Selling fast and boasting cutting-edge construction, the facility is currently wrapping Phase 1 (of 4) with Building 100, where units start at $225K and a generous 1,120 square feet on the main floor. These units can be expanded to any size imaginable, with or without an additional mezzanine, and offer a pull-through option for added convenience.



Custom, high-quality units are equipped with features that include a 5" concrete floor, 20' ceilings, commercial-grade windows, service doors, and garage doors. The exterior is clad in LP Smartside lap siding and stone wainscot, ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal. Independent fire suppression and security systems, soundproofing, radiant in-floor heating, shop floor drains, and piping for water and sewer contribute to the comprehensive list of amenities. Units can also be equipped with a kitchenette for added functionality and almost any additional comfort you can think of, even a hot tub!



Boundless Upgrades and Convenient Location:



The West End Autoplex & Business Center offers endless upgrade possibilities to suit the unique needs of every business owner or car enthusiast. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Delano, the center also provides dedicated guest parking for clients and visitors on a well-lit facility with plenty of turn radius room for delivery. Meticulously crafted with care by AXYS Construction (axys-construction.com), whose process is simply: You Dream It. Together We design It. We Build It.



Don't miss your chance to own a private unit at the West End Autoplex or the West End Business Center of Delano! Secure a space now and enjoy endless customizable options for your office, workshop, showroom, man cave, or dream garage. With construction well underway, this facility is poised to become a cornerstone for businesses in Delano and surrounding areas.



For more information or to inquire about unit availability, please contact:



Martin "Marty" Turner of Legends International Team

brokered by eXp Realty (612) 695.0167 - or - MartyTurner@comcast.net



Please send marketing inquiries to: Media@WestEndDelano.com



Or visit: www.WestEndDelano.com



About West End Autoplex & Business Center

The West End Autoplex & Business Center is a cutting-edge facility, designed to service a wide range of businesses and personal ventures. With state-of-the-art construction and customizable units, it promises to be ideal accommodations for entrepreneurs, professionals, and auto enthusiasts alike. Everyone from car collectors to small business owners will find a home in the West End. Contact us today to start designing your ideal space with AXYS Construction!



Details on open house events are coming soon.