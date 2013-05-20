Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2013 --As a result of on-site preliminary assessment performed by global security expert Anyck Turgeon, M-CAT Enterprises (M-CAT) is releasing three informational resources to help raise the understanding and awareness of chemical safety issues: i) a Firestorm interview revealing initial alarming on-site findings ii) a comprehensive article exposing the economics of poor chemical security practices and providing ten easily implemented recommendations iii) link to a live interview on May 29, 2013 to address other security challenges and best practices towards fire avoidance in manufacturing and/or storage facilities containing toxic and explosive chemicals such as fertilizers.



The devastating explosion at a West Texas fertilizer storage facility killing 15 people, injuring more than 200 and leveling surrounding homes and businesses in a four-block radius exposes a chilling trend in the way chemical safety is managed in the United States. According to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), chemical incidents have increased by an alarming 400 percent in the United States since 2010. “This is alarming,” says chemical security, safety and fraud expert Turgeon. “And to complicate matters, a disturbing percentage of plant managers and other respondents - nearly 25 percent – are not likely to report an incident out of fear of retaliation. This is happening globally and gets worst in other countries”.



While eyes are on Texas over this large-scale tragedy, governments and energy corporate leaders worldwide must proactively reassess their current production, transportation and safety postures, adopt more collaborative and comprehensive security compliance programs as well as provide training and tools required for staff to complete tasks safely and efficiently.



As one in three plants currently face similar safety issues, you can



It is now time to pay attention and start adopting solutions for such preventable recurrences and silent killers, through contamination of entire communities causing long-term respiratory disease occurrences.



