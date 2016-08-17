West Los Angeles Dentist Dr. Patrick Dillon Introduces New Digital Impression Technology for Patients

West Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --Dr. Patrick Dillon of Dillon Dental in West Los Angeles recently introduced some of the latest dental technology to his dental office that is improving the experience and quality of care that patients receive during their visit. Dr. Dillon and his staff were recently trained to perform digital dental impressions using the iTero Element digital scanner. This technology represents a new movement in the dental industry to provide increasingly accurate imaging in a way that is comfortable and convenient for the patient.



Dental impressions are a necessary element in a variety of different dental and orthodontic services. In order to design custom crowns, veneers, bridges, implants, other dental prosthetics, and even Invisalign orthodontic aligners, dental impressions are required to ensure that the fabrication fits the patient's dental anatomy perfectly. Traditionally, dental impressions are taken using a putty-like material that is filled into a tray and pressed into the patients upper and lower arches. This negative imprint is then filled with a different material that hardens and creates a cast in the form of an accurate replica of the patient's teeth. While this method is generally effective, it is typically very uncomfortable for the patient—often triggering a "gag" reflex—and still leaves significant room for error. With the iTero Element device, the process for taking impressions is completely comfortable for the patient and the images taken are extremely accurate and precise.



The iTero Element is an intraoral scanner in the form of a wand-like device that uses digital technology to produce precise images that are displayed on the large digital screen connected to the wand. It captures 6,000 frames per second and produces 3D images that are easily viewed and understood by both patients and dental professionals on the chairside screen. The images produced by the iTero Element device can be utilized by chairside milling devices like the CEREC machine for ceramic restorations as well as Invisalign technology. Additionally, these images can be digitally sent to external labs for the fabrication of a variety of dental restorations and prosthetics.



Because the iTero Element is so accurate in taking dental impressions digitally, it significantly reduces the chance that fabricated dental restorations or prosthetics will have to be re-created, re-adjusted, or re-fitted as is often the case with the use of traditional impression material. Overall, this device allows Dr. Dillon and his staff to provide patients with a more preferred experience in the dental chair and a significantly improved level of precision and accuracy for their dental prosthetics, restorations, or orthodontic devices.



About Dr. Patrick Dillon

Dr. Dillon has been a member of the dental profession for more than four decades. He and his staff are committed to providing patients with a positive dental experience and are proud to offer some of the latest dental industry's latest technology at their West Los Angeles practice.



