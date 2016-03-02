West Los Angeles Dentist Dr. Patrick Dillon Marks Three Years as President of Prestigious Study Club

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Dr. Patrick Dillon, dentist in West Los Angeles marks his third year serving as president of the Richard V. Tucker Cast Gold Study Club, an organization that he has been a part of for more than a decade. As president of the Richard V. Tucker Cast Gold Study Club #8 at UCLA, Dr. Dillon helps other dentists in the area perfect conservative gold and tooth-colored restorations in order to provide their patients with the absolute best level of care.



The Academy of Richard V. Tucker Study Clubs is an affiliation of more than 54 study clubs across the world that instructs members on perfecting the techniques taught by Dr. Tucker for conservative cast gold for use in restorative dental treatments. Though Dr. Tucker passed away recently in January 2016, his legacy is carried on by the thousands of dentists like Dr. Dillon who strive to achieve excellence in patient care using the techniques and methods he developed.



The history of using gold for restorative dental treatments dates back thousands of years to ancient Egypt. Today, gold is still considered one of the most effective materials for creating dental restorations. It offers patients safety, durability, and stability, yet flexibility for their dental restorations like crowns and onlays with a host of preferred benefits when compared to other metal materials. While gold is durable and stable, it is flexible enough to mimic the flexibility of natural tooth structure. This means it does not cause cracking or unnecessary wear and tear on the other teeth as metal restorations often can. Gold is also non-toxic and is proven to last the lifetime of the patient without needing repairs.



There is a considerable amount of technical skill involved in creating cast gold restorations for patients such as crowns or onlays that both restore the health of the tooth but also fit perfectly with the mouth's natural occlusion. His many years of membership in the Richard V. Tucker Study Club has positioned Dr. Dillon as one of the leading experts in the industry of this technique.



In addition to offering exceptional gold crowns and restorations, Dr. Dillon and his staff offer a variety of other dental treatments at his West Los Angeles practice. Some of these include preventive care, general dentistry like fillings, extractions, and root canals, along with cosmetic dental services such as teeth whitening, veneers, and dental implant restorations.



About Dr. Dillon

Dr. Patrick Dillon has been treating dental patients in Southern California for more than four decades. In addition to his membership in the Richard V. Tucker Study Club, Dr. Dillon is also a member of the South Bay Surgical Periodontal Study Club and attends CDA conventions every year for continued education.



To learn more about Dr. Patrick Dillon, his role as president of the Richard V. Tucker Study Club, or the other dental services he offers for patients at his West Los Angeles practice, please visit www.DillonDental.com.