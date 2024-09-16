West Nile Virus in Massachusetts

Carneys Point Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2024 --As of September 2024, West Nile Virus (WNV) cases have been reported in humans in Massachusetts. While the exact number of cases may vary, it's important to be aware of the risk and take precautions.



Key Points About WNV:

Transmission: WNV is primarily spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms: Most infected people experience no symptoms. However, some develop fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. In rare cases, WNV can cause severe illness, including meningitis and encephalitis.

Risk Factors: People over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Prevention Tips:

Avoid Mosquito Bites:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or other effective ingredients.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially during peak mosquito hours (dusk to dawn).

Drain standing water around your property to reduce mosquito breeding.



Would you like to know more about specific prevention measures or the current WNV situation in a particular region of Massachusetts?

Ashland Framingham Natick Sherborn Holliston and surrounding areas are currently at moderate to high risk.