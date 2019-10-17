West Vancouver Realtor Says Tech Boom in Vancouver Could Boost Real Estate

West Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --As a West Vancouver realtor who specializes in the West Vancouver market, Amir Miri is heartened by the tech boom that's taking place. The influx of companies and highly paid tech professionals is poised to bring stability and growth to the housing market in Vancouver. For more, go to: https://www.amirmiri.com/blog/46370/btechcompanies-growing-presence-in-vancouver-a-positive-for-local-real-estateprices-b



With a lower Canadian dollar, deep talent pool, and favourable immigration policies, Vancouver has caught the eye of many technology giants. Most notably, Microsoft established a multi-floor office with an employee base of 750 people in metropolitan Vancouver back in 2016. Other tech firms, both large and small, have also made their way to Vancouver (or announced their intention to do so). These include Asana, Postmates, Slalom LLC, DataCloud International Inc., and Tigera Inc.



Vancouver continues to be rated one of the greatest cities in the world to live, work, and play. Renowned for its excellent standard of living, Vancouver is not just a city of commerce; it is also a beautiful residential community with all of the amenities of luxury living.



The result is that the housing market which had recently been experiencing a lull now seems poised for recovery. The presence of tech companies will likely have positive effects on the real estate market, bringing a wealth of interest from potential homebuyers seeking to purchase luxury properties that offer beautiful living and recreational spaces with easy access to the downtown core.



As Vancouver's leading realtor in the luxury market, Amir Miri urges future property buyers and investors to start looking before prices increase.



Amir's positivity and commitment to incomparable service are evident in more than just his smile; his track record is proof of his expertise. By taking the time to understand his client's needs and goals, this West Vancouver realtor comes up with actionable strategies that leverage topnotch negotiation skills to broker the best deals possible. From first-time home buyers to property investors, Amir provides expert guidance and personalized solutions.



