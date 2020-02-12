West Vancouver Realtor Shares Why Winter Is the Time to Buy and Sell

West Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --West Vancouver realtor Amir Miri works with prospective clients to buy and sell homes all year long. Although spring is typically associated with the season for home-shopping and listing, there are great opportunities for people who hope to get a jump on the season. For more, go to: https://www.amirmiri.com/blog/48702/buying-and-selling-in-vancouver-during-the-winter



While house viewing and open houses may not be as fun in the winter, the low volume of offers can work to increase a buyer's bargaining power. Moreover, there's less competition and reduced chance of bidding wars, which can lead to a dream home interrupted scenario.



For home sellers in West Vancouver, reduced market activity means it's a great time to highlight a desirable home and leverage the scarcity advantage to sell for an optimal price. An experienced realtor will be able to leverage marketing strategies to connect with buyers who are eager and interested.



Experience and perseverance are key to success in real estate, but there's never really a bad time to buy or sell a home in Vancouver. A home is a valuable asset, but a successful sale or acquisition takes a combination of preparation, organization and negotiation.



From analyzing client needs to closing the deal, Amir Miri is an experienced West Vancouver realtor who leverages his skills and connections to broker the best deals possible. Amir serves the areas of West Vancouver, North Vancouver, the Vancouver Westside, and the downtown core.

About Amir

Amir's positivity and commitment to incomparable service are evident in more than just his smile; his track record is proof of his expertise. By taking the time to understand his client's needs and goals, this West Vancouver realtor comes up with actionable strategies that leverage topnotch negotiation skills to broker the best deals possible. From first-time homebuyers to property investors, Amir provides expert guidance and personalized solutions.



