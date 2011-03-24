West Virginia Based Defense Contractor Prepares For International Visitors

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2011 -- The assignment: To get the facility in “show” condition in one week to impress potential customers from three separate European countries.



Most daunting task: To resurface approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of flooring 48 hours before the dignitary facility tour and to create an overwhelming positive first impression.



The solution: Hire Concrete Restoration Inc., the Pennsylvania based epoxy flooring contractor. According to the head facility engineer of this defense contractor, “very few if any flooring contractors I’ve had experience with has the manpower, the know-how and the work ethic it takes to pull off such a monumental assignment.” By Monday morning, not only was the 20,000 sq. ft. recoated but approximately 2 miles of yellow safety lines were also installed, cured and ready for the visit. Needless to say, without Concrete Restoration Inc. this would have never become a reality.”



“I’ve got to tell you, there is nothing like opening the assembly department door and seeing that beautiful, shiny floor. You really have no choice but to be impressed. It’s literally overwhelming and speaks volumes to our current and potential customers as to our level of commitment to assemble to world class standards.” Stated Michael Decaprio, Concrete Resoration Inc. Sales and Marketing Manager.



About us

With corporate headquarters in New Jersey and regional offices in Pennsylvania,Virginia and North Carolina, Concrete Restoration Inc. is a reputable, full service polymer flooring contractor providing superior consulting, design and installation of polymer (epoxy) flooring systems for all segments of the industrial, commercial and institutional market place. For more information contact Mike at sales@concrete-restoration-inc.com.

