Up to this point, much of USACommercialInsurance.com's expansion efforts have been focused on the southeastern portion of the country. The move up to West Virginia was a bit of a change then, but came as the direct result from client needs.



When clients expand their own borders, they request that USACommercialInsurance.com does as well, in order that they continue a loyal and beneficial relationship. That's why the first notable target in the state was West Virginia auto dealer bonds, again the direct response of a client's needs.



"We take pride in going the extra mile, and in this case literally so, when our clients need something for their own businesses," said owner John Rothschild. "We always prioritize meeting and exceeding expectations, and now we're happy to be in West Virginia, and look forward to working with many small business owners throughout the state."



West Virginia is the seventh state that USACommercialInsurance.com works with. This comes after the company was founded in Florida in 2004. For the next decade, the Sunshine State remained the sole focus, but soon it became apparent that there was a need for more reliable, dedicated service providers in the field.



With a commitment to putting the client first at all times, and helping small business owners get affordable coverage, great deals, and insurance which protects them when they need it the most, the company began to expand. The next states started to come in rapid succession, including Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi commercial insurance services.



