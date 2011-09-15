CashAdvance.com Announces Launch of West Virginia Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2011 --Consumers in West Virginia have had to deal with changes to payday loan laws almost every year. As the cash advance industry continues to grow, new regulations and consumer protections have been added. In order to help users educate themselves before obtaining a payday loan, CashAdvance.com has created the West Virginia Consumer Resource.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our West Virginia Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in West Virginia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The West Virginia Consumer Resource makes the cash advance industry accessible to the average consumer. By providing first an overview of the industry, consumers are able to understand how the current laws have affected lenders and borrowers in the state. Further detail can be found in numerous articles within the Resource covering everything from Laws & Regulations to Consumer Protection, and even Loan Alternatives available. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local West Virginia consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



Users can visit the Consumer Resource at any time and can always be sure of finding detailed, informative articles dealing with topics important to them. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



