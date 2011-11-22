CashAdvance.com Creates West Virginia Cash Advance Laws and Regulations Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2011 --The laws and regulations for short-term loans in West Virginia are changing and evolving at a very rapid pace. Consumers have struggled to locate a reliable resource that maintains the latest information. In response to this great need, CashAdvance.com has created a Laws and Regulations page within the West Virginia Consumer Resource section to provide answers for inquisitive consumers.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our West Virginia Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in West Virginia, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers are now able to learn what the term payday or short-term loan really means and how this type of borrowing might benefit them on the West Virginia Laws and Regulations page. The terms of the loan, including the length of the loan and the fee structure, are clearly explained so that consumers understand their obligation to the lender. There is also a section that explains the consumer’s rights under the new laws and the responsibilities of legitimate lenders.



The site is also a good tool for residents that want to learn more about the standard loan practices in the state, consumer protection agencies and alternate sources of cash to meet a financial challenge. All of this information is provided free of charge in an effort to help consumers make sound decisions about their financial future. A West Virginia cash advance may not be the correct solution to every money problem, but when a short-term loan is a good option, CashAdvance.com wants to ensure that West Virginia residents understand the process and have selected a reputable and honest lender.



