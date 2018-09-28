Westborough High-Tech Company Meets with State Representatives

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --On Monday September 24, Massachusetts State Representatives visited Metamagnetics at their new facility located at 115 Flanders Road in Westborough, MA.



Senator Jamie Eldridge, Representative Carolyn Dykema, Representative Danielle Gregoire, and Representative Jeffrey Roy attended a presentation by Metamagnetics President Anton Geiler Ph. D., accompanied by Founder Vince Harris, Director of Business Development Michael Hunnewell, Director of Programs Timothy Tiernan and Controller Mary-Beth Westenfield discussing the relationship between MassVentures and Metamagnetics and the value the company brings to the community. A venture capital firm focused on fueling the Massachusetts innovation economy by funding early-stage, high-growth Massachusetts startups, MassVentures Representative Jerry Bird also attended the presentation to learn more about Metamagnetics expandability in the manufacturing sector.



Since 2014, MassVentures has awarded Metamagnetics approximately $800,000. Using these funds, the company has almost doubled in size, relocated its headquarters to Westborough, MA, has been able to sustain an internship program, and expanded their manufacturing capabilities. The grants have also assisted in the development of their products, Circulators and Auto-tune Filters, important components to create open communications in commercial and defense systems, all of which has led to multiple million-dollar contracts with leading manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, security and technology industries.



U.S. based, and veteran owned, Metamagnetics develops and markets RF and microwave solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of mission-critical security, surveillance, and communication systems. Their unparalleled knowledge of electromagnetics and materials science empowers break-through technologies that can bring significant value to defense and commercial projects.