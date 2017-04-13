Westchester's Best LGBTQ Food, Wine & Cocktails Show Returns Friday May 5th

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --Bjorn & Company will kick off the summer season with the 4th Annual Forks Corks & Cocktails- a food, wine and cocktails event serving the LGBTQ community of Westchester and Lower Hudson Valley. Taking place on Friday May 5th at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester.
Voted The Best LGBTQ Initiative by Westchester Magazine, the lineup is set and the talented Chefs are eager to #GetForkd. Returning to Forks, Corks and Cocktails 2017 is Polpettina, Cedar Street Grill, The Dessertist, Roc-n-Ramen, Coriander Modern Indian, Mason Sandwich Co and more. We are also excited to welcome BLT Steak, DeCicco & Sons, Simply Hailee & The Food Network show Cooks vs Cons contender Chef Jessica Woodford to our family of chefs and vendors among many more. Seasonal wines sponsored by Via OneHope Wines & Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, and Cocktails are sponsored by the award winning Anestasia Vodka & beverage partner Voss Water.
The range of talent and cuisine is very exciting for event Founder & Creative Director of Bjorn & Company."This is our fourth year and the level of support has been overwhelming. This truly is a community event. With just a few short weeks until the big night, Bjorn VW promises more announcements to be made. "We are working with sponsors to create an amazing experience for everyone especially some extra treats for those choosing a VIP experience".
Sponsorship opportunities are still available and more announcements are on their way in the coming days and weeks. Bjorn & Company promises a full sensory experience and perfect night for the LGBTQ community to EAT. DRINK. PARTY. Look for #GetForkd to stay up to date. General Admission tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125. They are available now at www.getforkdny.com.
About Bjorn & Company
Bjorn & Company - is an awarding winning full service boutique Event and Wedding Planning Firm in New York City. We plan, manage, and execute quality events throughout the Tri-State area that are guaranteed to provide our clients with an unforgettable and unique experience. With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, we help you find unique venues, the latest in catering and trends that will elevate your event to the next level.
