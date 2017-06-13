Westcoast Landscape and Lawns Offers Annual Scholarship to Landscaping and Horticultural Science Students

Tampa Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --Westcoast Landscape and Lawns, a leading Florida commercial landscaper, has created the Landscaping and Horticultural Science Scholarship, available to students across the country.



The company is offering the $1,000 scholarship once a year, to one U.S. undergraduate student studying landscape architecture, landscape design, or horticultural sciences.



"One of Westcoast's core values is education and expertise within our craft. Internally, we promote ongoing training with all of our employees, and we want to offer that same level of education to students planning to go into the industry," explained Joe Ronnlof, President of Westcoast.



Westcoast is a full-service commercial and residential landscaping company that services Central and Western Florida. They have on-staff, dedicated experts specializing in the areas of design, landscaping, fertilization, lighting and more.



Applicants to the Westcoast Landscape Landscaping and Horticultural Science Scholarship must meet the following eligibility criteria:



- Currently attend a U.S. college or university with a focus in landscaping or horticultural science (or the equivalent);



- Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25, evidenced by the submission of an official transcript; and



- Submit one landscaping or horticultural science industry-related piece of undergraduate work from the past year.



All submissions can be sent directly to Westcoast Landscape and Lawns at Attn: Scholarship Application 3880 76th Avenue N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781.



More information and submissions guidelines can be found at http://westcoastlawns.com/scholarship/