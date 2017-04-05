Pinellas Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --Westcoast Landscape and Lawns, Florida's leading commercial and residential landscape company, won seven new contracts with community associations throughout West Central Florida. Westcoast is Tampa Bay's largest commercial landscaping company, serving clients from Citrus to Charlotte counties.



Westcoast's most recent client contracts include:



Hidden Bayou - Seminole, FL

Island Park Condos - Dunedin, FL

Landsbrook Village - Palm Harbor, FL

Larkenheath - Wesley Chapel, FL

Longboat Harbour - Longboat Key, FL

Redington Towers - Redington Shores, FL

Wiregrass CDD - Wesley Chapel, FL



"We've been extremely pleased with the growth we've seen. Our plan is to continue to expand throughout the state while ensuring the high level of service we provide our customers," said Joe Ronnlof, President. "We'll do this by continuing to focus on training and nurturing our employees and bringing on new employees as needed."



About Westcoast Landscape and Lawns

Westcoast has a core belief in training that creates a team of knowledgeable experts that are dedicated to their customers and to the company. Westcoast specializes in commercial landscaping, primarily serving homeowner and condo associations, community development districts and commercial business developments, but also offers residential landscape design and installation.



Specialized teams handle each facet of landscaping, including mowing, irrigation, fertilization, arborist services, maintenance and more.



"Our employees are our number one asset, their great work is why we're winning these contracts," said Ronnlof. "Every single employee is an asset to us and to our customers. They are dedicated to their jobs and to doing a great job for our clients."