Westcoast Landscape and Lawns Wins Six New Contracts

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Westcoast Landscape and Lawns, Florida's leading commercial and residential landscape company, has been awarded several new projects throughout the Central and the gulf coast of Florida. The company, which started with just two men and a mower, has grown exponentially over its 20-year history and in particular over the last few years.



"We are proud of the continued growth of Westcoast. We were recently named the largest commercial landscaper in Tampa Bay, which was exciting. We've always had a growth plan in mind and we're thrilled to continue to reach and exceed our goals," said Joe Ronnlof, President. "We have such a strong team. Every single employee is an asset to us and to our customers."



Westcoast employs approximately 240 trained employees in peak season and serves the West Coast of Florida; including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and beyond, from Citrus County to Charlotte County. They specialize in commercial landscaping – businesses, homeowner associations and community associations - but also residential landscape design and installation. They offer everything from maintenance to design to irrigation to fertilization, and have a staff that consists of experts in all of these areas.



The new projects are commercial clients and include:



-Grove Park HOA, Riverview FL – Full service, including maintenance irrigation and fertilization



-Deerwood Gardens Association, Largo FL - Maintenance



-Florida Crossing Retail Plaza, Tampa FL - Maintenance



-Palm Gardens Assisted Living Facility, Clearwater FL – Full service, including maintenance, irrigation and fertilization



-Woodland Oaks Apartment Homes (Renamed to "New Towne at Serenity Creek"), St. Petersburg FL – Full service, including maintenance, irrigation and fertilization



-Island Way Towers, Clearwater Beach FL – Full service, including maintenance, irrigation and fertilization



"We are excited to work with these customers and bring them exceptional service and exceptional landscaping that they and their customers can enjoy without worry," said Ronnlof.