Westcon-Comstor Canada to Distribute Sennheiser Business Solutions

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces that its portfolio of business solutions will be distributed by Westcon-Comstor Canada. These solutions include the company's sophisticated line of headsets and audio conferencing products for unified communications environments. The new distribution arrangement enables Sennheiser increased access to value added resellers in the Canadian marketplace.



Sennheiser sought out Westcon-Comstor Canada as a distribution partner due to its alliances with major companies offering unified communications platforms to the channel, including Cisco, Avaya, and Polycom. Westcon-Comstor Canada resellers will be able to provide Sennheiser's high-performance, unified communications headsets in conjunction with handsets currently being offered as part of their UC network deployments. As a specialized distributor with significant penetration in the telecommunications channel, Sennheiser looks forward to a proactive and outcome-driven relationship with Westcon-Comstor Canada, which stands to increase market share for Sennheiser's audio solutions in the Canadian arena.



The distribution arrangement encompasses Sennheiser's full line of unified communications solutions, including the PRESENCE mobile headset; the Culture headsets; the D 10 Series; and the SD wireless, Century, Circle, and MB Series solutions. It will also encompass Sennheiser's recently-launched models, the award-winning MB 660 series of high-end UC-certified headsets with adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC); and the SP 220 portable audio conferencing system accommodating up to 12 users per call. The TeamConnect Wireless speakerphone systems and the SP 10 and SP 20 speakerphones will also be carried.



"We're thrilled to add Westcon-Comstor Canada as a distribution partner, to leverage its formidable network of IT and telecom resellers throughout Canada and increase market share for our UC headsets in this territory," said John Falcone, senior vice president, systems solutions at Sennheiser. "Westcon-Comstor Canada is a proactive distributor with the resources to focus on driving specific sale alongside Sennheiser in the contact center and office sector. In turn, our goal is to create tools that will help elevate the productivity of the modern UC office, especially in adverse conditions such as noisy contact centers, distraction-filled open offices, and even challenging outdoor environments for mobile employees. Audio can be a key way to address the unique needs of these settings. We're excited to be able to offer this value proposition to Westcon-Comstor Canada's customer base."



"Sennheiser offers a line-up of exceptional audio solutions that incorporate the company's renowned engineering. The products are designed to address a variety of workplace conditions, tailoring features to compensate for specific detractions in the workplace, such as noise levels or shared spaces where workers have less control over their surroundings," said Zlatko Reder, Westcon-Comstor Canada UCC Solutions Practice business development manager. "We're eager to begin offering Sennheiser's product line, and are aligned with their goal of adding value to the systems our resellers will configure. Such products will help our community of solution providers deliver more effectual UC networks to their end-users, complete with audio that's sophisticated enough to enhance productivity in their environments."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 682 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com