Westcorp Gifts Coregiving with $10,000 Toward Hunger Relief

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2021 --As the country is still grappling to adapt to the immediate and long-term effects of COVID-19, WestCorp Management Group remains committed to supporting its partners, neighbors, and communities.



Accordingly, for the second consecutive year, WestCorp Management Group has donated $10,000 to CoreGiving to help provide access to nutritious food for those families struggling during these unprecedented times.



CoreGiving, a 501c3 organization, was created in 2016 to fight child hunger in those communities where ShopCore



Properties owns and operates real estate. Founded by ShopCore Properties (Chicago, Ill.), CoreGiving has expandedto include six other portfolio companies including Beam Living (New York, N.Y.), BRE Hotels & Resorts (New York, N.Y.), Link Logistics (New York, N.Y.), LivCor (Chicago, Ill.), Longview Senior Housing Advisors (Tampa, Fla.), and Revantage (Chicago, Ill.).



"As a company that specializes in multifamily property management, we are, at our core, about families," said Bob Weidauer, CEO, WestCorp Management Group. "We are proud to support CoreGiving and LivCor in their mission to end food insecurity for children to make our communities better.



CoreGiving is so grateful to WestCorp Management Group for their continued immense generosity, especially as we look to provide assistance to our hungry neighbors," said Luke Petherbridge, Founder of CoreGiving and CEO of Link Logistics. "Before COVID-19, 10.5 percent of Americans were living in poverty. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on dramatically raising this number, and the reality is that more Americans, including children, are facing hunger and poverty today. Along with the support from our corporate partners and generous donations from our vendors, families and friends, we are committed to expanding our reach and helping more children and families in need."



In 2020, CoreGiving contributed to 27 food banks throughout the U.S. and partnered with more than 400 donors, providing 4.1 million meals to hungry children. The food banks were located in N.Y., Pa., Mass., Va., N.C., Fla., Ala.,La., Texas, Calif., Ariz., Nev., Wash., Colo., and Ill. The goal for the nonprofit in 2021 is to provide 7.5 million meals and donate over 10,000 hours of volunteer service. To learn more about CoreGiving and how to donate, please visit www.coregiving.org



About WestCorp MG

WestCorp MG is a national client-focused, full-service real estate property management company offering leasing, rent collection, multi-family accounting, and maintenance solutions that consistently optimize owners' investments. WestCorp has multi-generational experience in multifamily property management, commercial acquisitions, multifamily accounting, and real estate marketing strategy. Core competencies also include the ability to work with efficiency and excellence in meeting client needs, whether in obtaining a market share in rental income or ensuring that investment properties stay competitive in the market. For more information on WestCorp MG, please visit www.westcorpmg.com