WestCorp Management Group Receives 2021 NAA Best Places to Work Award

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2021 --The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced WestCorp Management Group as a winner of the 2021 NAA Best Places to Work Awards, which recognize member organizations that foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and hard work. Further, the awards pay tribute to management companies and industry suppliers that have gone above and beyond to create safe and engaging work environments despite the challenges of the past year.



"We are so honored to have been chosen as an NAA Best Place to Work," said Serena Yang, VP of Marketing. "At WestCorp MG, our team is truly the heart of our company, and they greatly exemplify WestCorp's mission of 'setting the gold standard in service." "Our team worked tirelessly this past year providing assistance to our tenant families," added Margaret Valdez, COO. "And as a company, we did everything we could to keep the jobs and safety of our team paramount."



"Congratulations to WestCorp MG, your 2021 NAA Best Places to Work award demonstrates your focus on employees, engagement and performance," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO. "Your employees made it clear — WestCorp cares about, listens to and acts upon the needs and ideas of their employees and is a great place to work. NAA appreciates your efforts in fostering a robust workplace culture and the hard work keeping your staff safe over the last year."



Employees and their satisfaction determine the best places to work winners and finalists in each of the six categories. An anonymous employee satisfaction survey determines the winners and the results are provided to all nominees to help organizations understand and recognize employee sentiment.



About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 151 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses over 93,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.



WestCorp MG is a national client-focused, full-service real estate property management company offering leasing, rent collection, multi-family accounting, and maintenance solutions that consistently optimize owners' investments. WestCorp has multi-generational experience in multifamily property management, commercial acquisitions, multifamily accounting, and real estate marketing strategy. Core competencies also include the ability to work with efficiency and excellence in meeting client needs, whether in obtaining a market share in rental income or ensuring that investment properties stay competitive in the market. For more information on WestCorp MG, please visit www.westcorpmg.com