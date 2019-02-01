Western Alarm Services, Inc. Offers Full-Service Home Security Systems in Kingman and Quartzsite Arizona

Lake Havasu City, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2019 --Western Alarm Services, Inc. is a company that was founded in 1978. This Arizona based enterprise essentially provides advanced security solutions to both houses and businesses to the people of Lake Havasu City, Mohave and La Paz Counties, as well as its surrounding regions. Western Alarm Services, Inc. has been serving the neighborhood for more than two decades now, and have has an exceptional history with its local police and fire alarm departments. This ideally is the sole security company in Mohave and La Paz Counties that does not subcontract their monitoring services. Western Alarm Services, Inc. utilizes their deep knowledge of current security risks in the local region and their understanding of the prevailing weather conditions in order to mitigate the diverse types of security risks faced by their customers.



Western Alarm Services, Inc. provides best in class full-service home security systems in Kingman and Quartzsite Arizona. They have a central monitoring station in Lake Havasu City, and hence do not outsource their systems monitoring service. Depending on the residential or commercial requirements of their clients, they ideally tend to act as a turnkey contractor. They handle the security requirements efficiently of the clients of every scale.



They have cultivated a good relationship with both their vendors and clients over the years, as it ideally allows them to offer a much more integrated and cohesive security system. Western Alarm Services, Inc. is staffed with six professional and certified technicians who are entirely dedicated to providing the best in class security systems to their clients. These systems tend of have a variety of access and control options so as to meet the diverse security needs of distinct clients. From them people can purchase the best surveillance camera in Bullhead City and Kingman Arizona as well.



To contact Western Alarm Services, Inc. give them a call at 928-855-5608.



About Western Alarm Services, Inc.

